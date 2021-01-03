MARKET NEWS

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya also accused of breaching COVID rules in Australia

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had gone shopping to a baby store in Sydney on December 7, where they had posed for several photographs with the staffers without a facemask.

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya pose for a photograph with fans in Australia (Image: Baby Village/ Instagram)

A day after five Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were isolated from the test squad for violating COVID-19 protocols, a photograph of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli breaching the Cricket Australia bio-bubble has gone viral on social media.

According to Australian media Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya had gone shopping to a baby store in Sydney on December 7, where they had posed for several photographs with the staffers without a facemask. This was found to be in violation of the coronavirus protocol as the players should have been wearing face masks when they had walked inside the store.







A day ago, five Indian cricketers were pulled up for having a meal at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, where Pant had reportedly even hugged a fan who claimed to have cleared their bill.

