Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya also accused of breaching COVID rules in Australia

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya pose for a photograph with fans in Australia (Image: Baby Village/ Instagram)

A day after five Indian cricketers including Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were isolated from the test squad for violating COVID-19 protocols, a photograph of Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli breaching the Cricket Australia bio-bubble has gone viral on social media.

A day ago, five Indian cricketers were pulled up for having a meal at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, where Pant had reportedly even hugged a fan who claimed to have cleared their bill.