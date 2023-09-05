ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI announces India's 15-member squad

15 of the 17 members of the squad in the ongoing Asia Cup, led by Rohit Sharma, have retained their place for the ODI World Cup.

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 5 announced the host India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma have announced the team, which is as follows: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

There were no surprises in the squad with fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna, left-handed batsman Tilak Varma - who are part of the India squad in the ongoing Asia Cup - and wicketkeeping batsman Sanju Samson missing out in the final squad. The remaining 15 members of the Asia Cup, led by Rohit Sharma, have retained their place for the World Cup.

Off-spinning duo of R Ashwin and Washington Sundar also did not make it it to the final 15 as the team management went with Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur as the bowling all-rounder options.

India vs Nepal

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten as India hammered Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-hit match to reach the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.

Chasing a DLS revised target of 145 in 23 overs after a rain interruption, India eased home with 17 balls to spare in Pallekele.

Rohit finished 74 not out and Gill was unbeaten on 67.

The 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, has been affected by rain, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.