English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

India’s Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs

Mithali Raj achieved this milestone in the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow.

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
Mithali Raj (Image: Moneycontrol).

Mithali Raj (Image: Moneycontrol).


India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj created history on March 14 by becoming the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Mithali Raj achieved this milestone in the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow. Prior to that, she had 6,974 runs to her name. After being asked to bat first, the India women’s captain scored 26 runs, which took her total to 7,000 runs.

Mithali Raj reached the landmark score in her 213th ODI.

After she achieved the feat, the Borad of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women tweeted:

Only recently, Mithali had become the first Indian woman cricketer and second overall to score 10,000 international runs.

Close

Related stories

The Indian women’s team skipper is also the second female cricketer after Charlotte Edwards to hold a record as a leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket. On March 9, she became the most capped female international cricketer in history of women's cricket, surpassing England’s Edwards.

While Edwards boasts of 10,207 international runs from 309 matches, including 13 hundreds and 67 half-centuries, Mithali has 75 fifties and eight centuries to her name.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #India #India vs South Africa #India Women's team #Mithali Raj #Sports
first published: Mar 14, 2021 03:23 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.