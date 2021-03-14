India’s Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs

Mithali Raj (Image: Moneycontrol).

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj created history on March 14 by becoming the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Mithali Raj achieved this milestone in the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow. Prior to that, she had 6,974 runs to her name. After being asked to bat first, the India women’s captain scored 26 runs, which took her total to 7,000 runs.

Mithali Raj reached the landmark score in her 213th ODI.



Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs.

What a performer she has been! @M_Raj03 @Paytm #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/qDa6KZymlg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 14, 2021

After she achieved the feat, the Borad of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women tweeted:

Only recently, Mithali had become the first Indian woman cricketer and second overall to score 10,000 international runs.

The Indian women’s team skipper is also the second female cricketer after Charlotte Edwards to hold a record as a leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket. On March 9, she became the most capped female international cricketer in history of women's cricket, surpassing England’s Edwards.

While Edwards boasts of 10,207 international runs from 309 matches, including 13 hundreds and 67 half-centuries, Mithali has 75 fifties and eight centuries to her name.