India's 1000th ODI: How World Cup 1987 changed the business of cricket

India play their 1000th One-day International on February 6, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

As India play their 1000th One-day International on February 6, there is a story that deserves to be uncorked and savoured, like aged wine.

Without the people in that saga, India’s path to cricketing heavyweightness, and the growth of One-day cricket as well, might have taken longer.

The story involves a snubbed BCCI chief, an unlikely ally in the form of Pakistan, and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Zia-ul-Haq.

England 1983. The World Cup is on, and India are on the verge of history. NKP Salve, the BCCI chief, is in London. He has been given two tickets but requests for two more, according to a report in India Today in 1987.

No more tickets, Salve is told.

Salve is not just the BCCI president. He is also a Union minister. He feels snubbed. And upon returning to India, wistfully says to Nur Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, how he wishes India could host the World Cup.

It is only a desire, not yet a mission. But then Khan says, not in so many words, “Why not? Let’s do it together.”

And then begins a Lagaan-like challenge to British supremacy with India-Pakistan like ingenuity and masala.

Till then all the three editions of the World Cup have been played in England. Each innings is 60 overs, thanks to longer daylight hours in that part of the world.

How will we play 60 overs in India and Pakistan, the incumbents ask?

Let’s play 50 overs then, says Salve.

Then there are concerns within over foreign exchange, at the time a tightly controlled and limited resource in India. There are doubts over the quality of cricket stadia, hospitality and travel arrangements. England, in comparison, was a small country in which it was easy to get around.

Corporate and political wheels are soon set in motion. Prime ministerial help is sought.

Ayaz Memon, the elegant cricket writer who has witnessed a majority of Indian cricket’s milestones since the 1980s, recounted the events in Mint some years ago.

“(Nur) Khan convinced president Zia-ul-Haq of the viability of the project, Salve prevailed upon Rajiv Gandhi and a major hurdle of having enough stadia was crossed,” Memon wrote. “Getting money out of the two governments was not easy, but Salve had the Indian prime minister’s ear and strong connections with Indian business.”

Finally, money spoke, as it always does.

“All dispute ended when the India-Pakistan bid offered 50% over the prize money on offer in 1983, with all ICC (International Cricket Council) members, including the associates, to benefit equitably,” Memon wrote.

In 1984, just about a year after Salve’s snub, India won the rights to host the 1987 World Cup jointly with Pakistan.

However, the estimated cost of hosting the tournament was Rs 32 crore. The hard work of selling the event remained. Today, sponsors will go to great lengths to woo BCCI. (They might even agree to teach Wordle to Board officials). At that time, it was not so easy getting big money, even if cricket was as popular then as it is today. (To be noted by kids who think IPL made cricket popular in India.)

Just before the 1987 World Cup began, in the excellently researched story in India Today referred above, reporters Gulhameed Bhatti and Dilip Bobb wrote, “The first hurdle was finding a sponsor. Because of the foreign exchange required, mainly for paying the teams guarantee money - Pound 200,000 (Rs 42.88 lakh) to each ICC member country and Pound 175,000 (Rs 37.52 lakh) to Zimbabwe, an associate member - the IPJMC (Indo-Pakistan Joint Managing Committee) contacted the obvious international names - Coca Cola, Rothmans, Grindlays Bank, Kodak, Gillette, Mitsubishi. But the highest any of them was willing to pay was Pound 175,000 (Rs 37.52 lakh), against the Pound 1.8 million (Rs 4 crore) that were needed.”

The Hindujas did show interest. The money was not a problem for them. But in return they wanted the government to make a hefty donation to their trust in Mumbai. Not happening, the government said.

Then Reliance stepped in and became an enthusiastic sponsor, spending not just Rs 4 crore but about Rs 6 crore. Among other additional expenses, they offered the captain of each participating team Rs 1 lakh each for promotional activities.

It was the fourth World Cup in history and the first one in the Indian subcontinent. The kind of fragmented monetisation of the game that is par for the course today started around the 1987 World Cup. Bush, the electronics company, offered Indian batsmen Rs 1,000 for every six and Rs 500 for every four they hit. Bowlers and fielders stood to gain similar amounts for wickets, catches and run-outs.

As for the fever around the World Cup, the release of Amitabh Bachchan’s much awaited comeback film, Shahenshah, was held back so that it did not get overshadowed by the cricket. That says it all.

Salve aside, administrative stalwarts such as Jagmohan Dalmiya and IS Bindra played key roles in India making a success of the 1987 World Cup.

This writer has said it before and will say it again. Simplistic analyses of Indian cricket often credit only the modern greats and the IPL for the might of Indian cricket. In truth, it has been a juggernaut in the making over a number of decades, with contributors and inflection points dating back decades. Remembering that, instead of making asinine comparisons between eras, would be a good way to celebrate the 1000 ODIs milestone.