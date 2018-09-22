App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super-Four: Preview, playing 11, betting odds and Where to watch live

India come into this game on a high after recording three back-to-back victories in the Asia Cup.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their opening Super Four fixture, India next face Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on September 23 to cement their place in the finals.

Overview

The last time the two sides met was in the group stages of the tournament. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav picked up three wickets apiece helping India bundle out Pakistan for just 162 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then stitched together an 86-run partnership as India made light work of the run chase.

Catch all the top moments from the previous encounter here

related news

India come into this game on a high after recording three back-to-back victories in the Asia Cup. Their latest victims where the Bangladeshi Tigers who found it difficult to cope against India’s bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India with the early breakthrough dismissing both openers within the first six overs. Ravindra Jadeja then picked up four wickets while giving away just 29 runs, breaking the back of the Bangladeshi batting line-up. The Tigers eventually folded with just 173 runs on the board before Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 83 to guide India to a 7 wicket win.

Here's a look at the record books from previous Ind vs Pak ODI encounters

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Pakistan against neighbours Afghanistan, who made them work hard for their 3-wicket win. Mohammad Nawaz reduced Afghanistan to 94/3 before Hashmatullah Shahidi scored an unbeaten 97 off 118 balls to help Afghanistan post a competitive 257 on the scoreboard. Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq strung a vital 154-run partnership for the second wicket but post that Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They needed 10 runs off the final over but veteran Shoaib Malik got them home with three balls to spare.

Possible XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk & c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Players to watch out for:

asia cup 2018 ravindra jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja, who was making a comeback to the ODI side after a hiatus of 14 months, marked his return with a Man of the Match performance as he picked up four wickets in his 10-over spell giving away just 29 runs.

asia cup 2018 pakistan imam ul haq

Imam ul Haq: The young Pakistani opener did brilliantly against Afghanistan scoring 80 off 104 deliveries before getting run out. India will have to be wary of the explosive batsman and try to get him out as early as possible. 

Betting odds (Betfair)

India: 1.66

Pakistan: 2.4 

Where to watch

The 2018 Asia Cup Super-Four  match between India vs Pakistan begins at 5 pm IST and will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Start Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and live streamed on Hotstar.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 09:56 pm

tags #Asia Cup 2018 #cricket #India #Pakistan

