India vs Pakistan: A look at the record books from ODI encounters

The matches between the two arch-rivals have never been short of entertainment. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket is second to none in the sport. As the two teams lock horns in the Asia Cup, we take a look at some of the milestones in earlier India and Pakistan ODI matches. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 The record for the highest total in an India-Pakistan ODI match belongs to India. The Men in Blue scored 356/9 in the first innings of the 2nd ODI during Pakistan's 2005 tour of India. The match was played on April 5 2005 in Visakhapatnam. MS Dhoni, batting at no.3, announced his arrival to the world by scoring 148 off just 123 balls with 15x4s and 4x6s. India went on to win the match by 58 runs. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 With 2,526 runs, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the highest runs scored in these encounters. He scored those runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.09. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Sourav Ganguly holds the record for the best bowling performance for India against Pakistan. Ganguly bowled a magical spell of 10-3-16-5 to help India win the match by 34 runs. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Virat Kohli holds the Indian record of the highest individual score in India-Pakistan ODI matches. India was set a target of 329/6 in the 5th match of the 2012 edition of the Asia Cup played in Bangladesh. Kohli scored a match-winning 183 and was adjudged the Man of the Match (Image: Reuters) 6/11 M S Dhoni has recorded the highest batting average in India Pakistan ODI matches. Dhoni currently has scored 1230 runs in 30 innings with 8 not-outs and averages 55.90. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 The record for the biggest margin of victory in India-Pakistan ODI encounters belongs to Pakistan. The margin of victory is 180 runs and it came in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 played at The Oval, London. Batting first, Pakistan made 338/4. In reply, the Indian innings folded for 158 thanks to bowling efforts of Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Former Pakistani opener Salman Butt has scored five centuries against India in ODIs. This is a record for most hundreds in India-Pakistan ODI matches. Butt is not alone as he is accompanied by Sachin Tendulkar who has same number of centuries. Butt has managed five hundreds in just 21 innings where as Tendulkar took 67 innings for same number of centuries. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Former Pakistani opener Shahid Afridi holds the record of highest strike rate in India-Pakistan ODI matches. The swashbuckling batsman has managed a strike rate of 109.09 in 67 matches. He has hammered two hundreds and four fifties in that period. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 With 60 scalps, Pakistan's Wasim Akram holds the record for most wickets in India-Pakistan ODI history. The former left-arm pace bowler has achieved the feat in 47 innings with his best bowling effort being 4/35 (Image: Reuters) 11/11 With 60 scalps, Pakistan's Wasim Akram holds the record for most wickets in India-Pakistan ODI history. The former left-arm pace bowler has achieved the feat in 47 innings with his best bowling effort being 4/35 (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 17, 2018 08:55 pm