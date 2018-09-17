India vs Pakistan: A look at the record books from ODI encounters

The record for the highest total in an India-Pakistan ODI match belongs to India. The Men in Blue scored 356/9 in the first innings of the 2nd ODI during Pakistan's 2005 tour of India. The match was played on April 5 2005 in Visakhapatnam. MS Dhoni, batting at no.3, announced his arrival to the world by scoring 148 off just 123 balls with 15x4s and 4x6s. India went on to win the match by 58 runs. (Image: Reuters)