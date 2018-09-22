IND VS BAN Asia Cup 2018: Rohit and Jadeja power India to 7-wicket win over Bangladesh

Catch the top moments from the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash between India and Bangladesh played in Dubai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup started with India squaring off against Bangladesh. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. India went into the match with one change, as the injured Hardik Pandya was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. Bangladesh who had rested Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman for Thursday's inconsequential game against Afghanistan, brought back the pair in place of batsman Mominul Haque and left-arm seamer Abu Hider. (Image: AP) 2/10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew first blood when he dismissed opener Liton Das in the 5th over. Bhuvneshwar sent down a well-directed bouncer and Liton went for the pull but top edged the ball straight to Kedar Jadhav at deep backward square leg. (Image: AP) 3/10 Sharing the new ball responsibility with Kumar was Jasprit Bumrah. He struck in the very next over scalping Nazmul Hossain Shanto. The Bangladeshi opener attempted to drive a fuller ball from Bumrah but only managed to get a thick edge on it as Shikhar Dhawan at first slip pouched an easy catch. The Tigers were tottering at 16/2 within six overs. (Image: AP) 4/10 The next wicket to fall was of danger-man Shakib Al Hasan in the 10th over. After Shakib hit Jadeja for back-to-back boundaries, Dhoni advised Sharma to move Dhawan from slips to square leg. Shakib went for another sweep but this time holed out to Dhawan. Dhoni might have relinquished captaincy but he certainly hasn't forgotten the tricks of the trade. At the fall of Hasan's wicket Bangladesh’s scorecard read 42/3 in 9.4 overs. (Image: AP) 5/10 Ravindra Jadeja who was returning to the Indian ODI fold after a period of 14 months, impressed with the ball. He scalped 4 wickets in his 10 over spell finishing with the lowest economy rate of just 2.90. He was responsible for the collapse of Bangladesh’s middle order as they were reduced to 102/7 after 34 overs. (Image: AP) 6/10 Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah then cleaned up the last three wickets as Bangladesh folded for just 173 runs. Jadeja was the highest wicket taker for India with four wickets as Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah picked up three each. (Image: AP) 7/10 Men in Blue are never short of support wherever they play and the game against Bangladesh was no different. (Image: AP) 8/10 Skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a flying start once again as they added 61 runs for the first wicket. Dhawan was the first to depart when he was trapped LBW by Shakib Al Hasan in the 15th over. (Image: AP) 9/10 Rohit Sharma continued from where he left off against Pakistan and completed his second consecutive half-century of the series. The right hand batsman reached the milestone by lifting Shakib Al Hasan towards cow-corner for a massive six in the 23rd over. (Image: AP) 10/10 In a surprising move M S Dhoni was promoted at no.4 and he along with Sharma stitched a 64-run partnership and took the team four short of the target. He was dismissed on a personal score of 33 off 37 balls. Dinesh Karthik then scored the winnings runs as India registered a comfortable 7 wickets win. After wins against Hong Kong and Pakistan, this was India's third win on bounce. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 22, 2018 08:08 am