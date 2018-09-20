IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2018: India hand Pakistan a humiliating 8-wicket defeat

Catch the top moments from the Asia Cup 2018 Group A clash between India and Pakistan played in Dubai. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first. While Pakistan went into the highly anticipated match with the same playing XI that faced Hong Kong, India made two changes. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were drafted into the team for the high voltage encounter. (Image: BCCI) 2/13 Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first. (Image: AP) 3/13 Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the Men in Blue a great start as he dismissed Pakistan's openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman inside the first five overs. After ten overs Pakistan's score read 25/2. (Image: AP) 4/13 Early wickets meant Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam were in thick of things sooner than expected. The duo put up an 82-run stand to steady Pakistan's innings. (Image: AP) 5/13 Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury while bowling the 18th over of the first innings. He went down to ground after the fifth ball and had to be stretchered off the field. News from the Indian camp later revealed that he suffered an acute lower back injury. (Image: AP) 6/13 Kuldeep Yadav provided India with a breakthrough in the 22nd over when he bowled out Babar Azam with a delightful googly which knocked down the off stump. Following that Pakistan’s wickets began to tumble as they were reduced to 121/7 after 33 overs. (Image: AP) 7/13 Kedar Jadhav was the man responsible for the collapse of Pakistan’s middle order as he accounted for Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan during his spell. Even Shoaib Malik's run out was effected during his over. He finished with figures of 9-1-23-3. (Image: AP) 8/13 Jasprit Bumrah ended Pakistan’s innings when he castled Usman Khan with the very first ball of the 44th over. Pakistan were all-out with just 162 runs on the board. Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav finished with three wickets each while Bumrah got two and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one. (Image: AP) 9/13 Dubai International Cricket Stadium reported a full house for the much anticipated encounter between the two Asian giants and the Men in Blue surely felt at home as they were were supported by a strong contingent of Indian supporters. (Image: AP) 10/13 India's run chase got off to a flying start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were ruthless against the Pakistani bowlers. The team raced to 58/0 in just 10 overs. Sharma plundered 19 runs off Usman Khan's over. He went on to reach his fifty in just 36 balls. (Image: AP) 11/13 Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan then castled Sharma with a beautiful googly delivery. At the fall of Sharma's wicket India's scorecard read 86/1 in 13.1 overs. (Image: AP) 12/13 Shikhar Dhawan soon followed Rohit Sharma when he was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf. Centurion from last night, Dhawan missed his fifty by a mere four runs. The loss of the openers did not affect India much though as the damage was already done with India well placed at 104/2 in just 16.3 overs. (Image: AP) 13/13 Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu then knocked off the reaming runs as India cruised to a comfortable eight wicket win in just 29 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 20, 2018 07:49 am