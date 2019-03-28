In Pics | KKR vs KXIP: Russell proves to be the Knight in shining armor as Kolkata topples Punjab

Mohammed Shami castled Russell in the 17th over with the Jamaican having scored just 3 runs. However, it was declared a no-ball since KXIP had only three men inside the circle and Russell made them pay dearly for that mistake as he plundered 48 off 17 balls until he was dismissed again in the 19th over. Uthappa finished with 67 as KKR posted 218/4 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)