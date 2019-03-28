In Pics | KKR vs KXIP: Russell proves to be the Knight in shining armor as Kolkata topples Punjab

Catch all the top moments from from match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at Eden Garden, Kolkata Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 For match 6 of IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) traveled to Kolkata to face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Garden. KXIP skipper R Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl first. Punjab's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who was bought in the IPL auction for a staggering Rs. 8.4 crore and South African all-rounder Hardus Vilijoen made their debut. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/11 Chakaravarthy had an inauspicious start to his IPL career as KKR opener Sunil Narine blasted him for 24 runs giving Kolkata a platform to launch their innings. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/11 KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed the other KKR opener Chris Lynn in the third over and Vilijoen then put an end to Narine's assault getting him caught by KL Rahul for 24. KKR were 36/2 as Narine walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/11 Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana then carried the good work of Narine ahead as they two completed a 100-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Rana completed his fifty. Rana was dismissed by Chakaravarthy in the 15th over. At fall of Rana's wicket KKR's score read 146/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/11 Uthappa too completed his fifty in the 16th over. It was the batsman's 24th IPL half-century. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 Mohammed Shami castled Russell in the 17th over with the Jamaican having scored just 3 runs. However, it was declared a no-ball since KXIP had only three men inside the circle and Russell made them pay dearly for that mistake as he plundered 48 off 17 balls until he was dismissed again in the 19th over. Uthappa finished with 67 as KKR posted 218/4 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 With a mountain to climb KXIP chase began on a wrong note when opener KL Rahul and Chris Gayle got out inside first five overs. Rahul was dismissed by Lockie Freguson while Russell sent back Gayle. KXIP were struggling at 37/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 With both the openers back in the dugout early Mayank Agarwal kept the KXIP hopes alive. The 28-year-old managed to hit his fourth IPL fifty. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 Piyush Chawla castled Agarwal in the 16th over. Agarwal made a steady 58 off 34 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 David Miller kept Punjab's hopes alive with a late charge as he smashed 59 off 40 balls. He was given a steady support by Mandeep Singh from the other end. Singh made 33. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 However the target of 218 proved too much for KXIP as they finished the match on 190/4. KKR won the match by 28 runs and moved at top of the table. Russell was Player of the Match for his all-round show. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 28, 2019 12:16 am