IPL 2021 | DC vs RCB LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | DC vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Match 22 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw during an IPL match on April 10, 2021 (Image courtesy: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both, Rishabh Pant-led DC and Virat Kohli's RCB, have won four of the five matches they have played this season so far.

RCB lead DC 15-10 in the head-to-head battle.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi

RCB squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, MS Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat and Finn Allen

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 27, 2021 06:32 pm

