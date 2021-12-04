India confirms its third Omicron case; 72 year old man returning from Zimbabwe

(Representative Image)

A 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat following his return from Zimbabwe, the state health department said on December 4.

The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing, after he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 2 , it said.

Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man was found infected with the Omicron strain.

On December 2, India had confirmed its first two cases of the Omicron variant, which has been marked as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization. (WHO).

The two people had tested positive for this variant in Karnataka and were identified as 66-year-old and 46-year-old males. All their primary and secondary contacts had been traced and are being tested, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said at a press briefing.

Both the patients were diagnosed with "mild symptoms", and "all their contacts have been identified and they are under monitoring. The protocol is being followed," Agrawal said.

Soon after the Karnataka government on December 3 imposed fresh restrictions on the state. Now there's a cap of 500 people at public gatherings, meetings and conferences. Apart from that, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry into malls and theatres.

West Bengal as well on the same day directed travellers from countries affected by Omicron to stay in isolation for seven days.

Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests. Direction was also given to keep strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore.

The Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai area also issued new guidelines as per which, the CEO of the Mumbai International Airport will have to send a single line list of international passengers, arriving in Mumbai in preceding 24 hours from ‘high risk countries’, and those who have visited these countries in the last 15 days.

Besides, only those passengers who have mentioned Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) area in their addresses shall be included in the list.