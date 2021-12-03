MARKET NEWS

English
Omicron update: West Bengal govt orders 7-days isolation, RTPCR to continue

Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests as the threat of Omicron, the COVID variant, looms across the world.

PTI
December 03, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

West Bengal government on Friday directed that travellers from countries affected by Omicron to the state will be required to stay in isolation for seven days, a senior official said.

Travellers flying in from other parts of the country will have to furnish their reports of RTPCR tests as the threat of Omicron, the COVID variant, looms across the world, he said. Direction was also given to keep strict vigil on flyers from neighbouring Bangladesh and Singapore, the official said after a meeting held by chief secretary H K Dwivedi and Airport Authorities officers during the day.

"There will be strict vigilance at the airport. All travellers will have to fiurnish negative RTPCR test reports. In case one tests positive for Omicorn, we will follow the protocol set by the union home department, he added. As per the protocol, travellers must carry reports of their RTPCR tests conducted at least 72 hours before they board the flight and those from countries affected by Omicron must spent seven days in isolation, the official said.

The chief secretary gave direction to set up a special ward at the government-run Beliaghata ID Hospital, especially for patients who test positive for Omicron, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Covid-19 #Omicron variant #RTPCR #west bengal
first published: Dec 3, 2021 10:48 pm

