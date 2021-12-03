Omicron variant: Health Secretary asks states to ramp up testing, contact tracing

(Image: AFP)

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 3 asked states to be extra vigilant in enforcing public health measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Bhushan, in his letter to states and UTs, reiterated measures to be implemented by them.

On inbound international passengers, he said, "The passengers coming into your State/UT must be followed up through the surveillance mechanism and tested as per the extant guidelines of international travel."

Read | Reinfections three times more likely with Omicron Covid-19 variant: Study

He also called for "constant vigilance" on transmission of variant.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Enhanced Testing is the only strategy for detection of the virus- hence as per the earlier guidelines of ICMR and Ministry of Health, focused and strategic testing must be taken up in the State/UT, especially in and around new clusters of infection," Bhushan said.

The Health Secretary also stressed the significance of "contact tracing of all positive persons" saying it will remain the key to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Read | Govt says Omicron may be less severe due to vaccination, prior infections

He further directed states to put in place a system to ensure that samples of all those who test positive are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing expeditiously.

"Some clusters of infections have been reported from some places in the country. Active surveillance and testing is the key in detection of such clusters or hotspots. Kindly keep actively following up the number of cases, rate of testing and positivity district wise in all districts," Bhushan wrote in the letter.

He said that any uptick in cases and positivity must be immediately taken cognisance of and addressed through public health measures such as contact tracing, quarantining of contacts, isolation of those found positive and ensuring proper containment.

India on December 2 reported its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka - in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated.