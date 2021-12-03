MARKET NEWS

Govt says Omicron may be less severe due to vaccination, prior infections

"Given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to Delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low," it said in a statement. "However, scientific evidence is still evolving."

Reuters
December 03, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

India’s health ministry said on Friday the severity of the COVID-19 disease from the Omicron variant in the country could be low because of vaccination and high exposure to the Delta variant.

first published: Dec 3, 2021 12:45 pm

