Govt rejects media report that claimed that it wasted time in COVID relief distribution

The government dismissed a media report that claimed that it wasted time in allocation and distribution of COVID relief materials.

The government on May 4 dismissed a media report that it has wasted time in the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 relief material.

A media report claimed that while the first consignment of COVID-19 assistance arrived in India on April 25, the Centre took seven days to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of distributing these life-saving medical supplies. The Centre has termed this as 'misleading'.

In a statement, Health Ministry said, while the SOP for allocations was issued on May 2, the work for receipt, allocation and distribution to the States and UTs through the Central and other Health Institutions started immediately as the global community started to support India's efforts for fighting the pandemic.

The Ministry said the coordination cell under the Additional Secretary was created on April 26 and started work instantly.

The inter-ministerial cell for prompt and effective coordination between various stakeholders was also set up.

