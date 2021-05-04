MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Govt rejects media report that claimed that it wasted time in COVID relief distribution

The Health Ministry said the coordination cell under the additional secretary was created on April 26 and started work instantly.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
The government dismissed a media report that claimed that it wasted time in allocation and distribution of COVID relief materials.

The government dismissed a media report that claimed that it wasted time in allocation and distribution of COVID relief materials.

The government on May 4 dismissed a media report that it has wasted time in the allocation and distribution of COVID-19 relief material.

A media report claimed that while the first consignment of COVID-19 assistance arrived in India on April 25, the Centre took seven days to frame the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of distributing these life-saving medical supplies. The Centre has termed this as 'misleading'.

In a statement, Health Ministry said, while the SOP for allocations was issued on May 2, the work for receipt, allocation and distribution to the States and UTs through the Central and other Health Institutions started immediately as the global community started to support India's efforts for fighting the pandemic.

The Ministry said the coordination cell under the Additional Secretary was created on April 26 and started work instantly.

The inter-ministerial cell for prompt and effective coordination between various stakeholders was also set up.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The deadly second wave of coronavirus has put India's healthcare system under immense pressure with a shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment. Foreign nations have stepped up to provide medical aid to the country and the first consignments of medical supplies from foreign nations arrived in India on April 25 from Singapore. Since then, countries around the world have offered to send medical supplies to help India tide over the situation. So far, the list includes the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #COVID-19 India #India coronavirus #India coronavirus impact #Second wave coronavirus
first published: May 4, 2021 09:42 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.