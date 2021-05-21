COVID-19 Lockdown| From Kerala to Karnataka, states that have extended their restrictions

List of states have extended their lockdown.

As India continues its battle with the second wave of coronavirus, many states have taken the decision to extend their lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. On May 21, Karnataka and Kerala both announced that they will be extending their ongoing lockdowns, as the two states report high cases of COVID-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa after a meeting with officials and ministers stated, "We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7 at 6 am.” There will be no changes in the restrictions, however, police officials can take strict action against lockdown violators.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 30. The Kerala government, however, has decided to ease the "triple lockdown" norms in three districts. The strict curbs would continue only in Malappuram, Vijayan said.

Here is the list of other states that have extended their lockdown:

Delhi: Delhi's lockdown has been extended till May 24, 5 am. Essential services, including plumbing and electrician services, will continue to function. The Delhi metro, however, will also remain shut.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra: Lockdown in the state has been extended 7 am on June 1. The new restrictions include a mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for those entering the state and curbs on those arriving from places of “sensitive origins”. It is to be noted, that Maharashtra has seen a huge decrease in their daily caseload, with the capital city Mumbai reporting less than 5,000 cases in the last few days.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government, which had imposed a curfew across the state to curb the spread of the virus till May 10, has extended the duration till 7 am on May 24. This was the fifth such extension so far in the past few days.

Jharkhand: Jharkhand will be under partial lockdown till May 27. The movement of inter-state and intra-state buses were restricted while private vehicles are allowed to move only with e-passes issued by the district administration.

Haryana: Haryana's lockdown with stringent restrictions remains in place till May 24.

Jammu and Kashmir: The administration had extended the curfew in place across all 20 districts by a week. The curfew, which has been in force since April 29, will now run till May 24.

Himachal Pradesh: The coronavirus induced curfew was extended till May 26.

The Chhattisgarh government has asked district administrations to extend the lockdown till May 31 to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.