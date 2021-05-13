MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra lockdown: Restrictions extended in state till June 1

Maharashtra lockdown: As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 01:27 PM IST
All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state

The Maharashtra government on May 13 extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1. As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

Cargo carriers originating from outside Maharashtra will be allowed entry into the state with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5. The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

(With PTI inputs)
#coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Maharashtra
May 13, 2021

