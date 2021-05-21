Kerala extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 30, triple lockdown to continue in Malappuram
The triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from May 22, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
May 21, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
With Kerala still clocking alarmingly high number of daily COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 21.
The curbs were earlier set to expire on May 24, but have been prolonged by at least another week to bring down the pace of virus transmission.
The Kerala government, however, has decided to ease the triple lockdown norms in three districts. The strict curbs would continue only in Malappuram, Vijayan said.
"The triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur will be withdrawn from tomorrow as the test positivity rate and active case load have come down. Triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue," he said.
The announced by Vijayan comes on a day when Kerala recorded 29,673 new COVID-19 cases. The same period of preceding 24 hours also witnessed 41,032 recoveries and 142 deaths.
The positivity rate remained above 20 percent as a total of 1,33,558 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
Total recoveries in Kerala stood at 19,79,919, whereas, the death toll has climbed to 6,994. The state is among the most-severely affected by second pandemic wave, accounting for 3,06,346 out of the over 30 lakh active cases in India.(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)