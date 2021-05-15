Uttar Pradesh extends 'partial coronavirus curfew' till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the "partial coronavirus curfew" in the state till 7 am on May 24. The decision comes amid the ongoing second pandemic wave, with Uttar Pradesh being listed among the top five states with the highest active caseload.
The current set of curbs, imposed since April 30, were set to expire on May 17. The Yogi Adityanath-led government held a meeting earlier in the day to review the situation and decide on the extension of lockdown.
As per the restrictions that are currently in effect, all shops are closed in containment zones. Shopping malls, markets and restaurants (except for home delivery) are also shut across the state.
Outside the containment zones, essential shops such as medical stores, milk, vegetable and grocery shops are permitted to remain open.
Also Read | Govt, administration, public - all dropped guard after first COVID wave: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
The religious places have been closed to prevent gatherings, and the public have been asked to offer prayer indoors.
Movement for medical purpose, for vaccination and for other valid reasons is also permitted. However, an e-pass would be required for inter-district and intra-district movement. But those commuting without e-pass for urgent medical reasons would not be stopped, officials clarified.
Also Read | Uttar Pradesh to spend up to $1 billion to buy vaccines, in talks with Pfizer, Sputnik V
Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, reported a sharp surge in COVID-19 infections since the past month. The active caseload stands at 1,93,815, whereas, the cumulative case count has reached 16,09,140 including 17,283 deaths.
As per the last update issued by the health department on May 15, the state reported 12,547 new cases and 281 fatalities in the last 24 hours.