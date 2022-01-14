COVID-19 Delhi | Unvaccinated account for 75% deaths: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Representative Image

As Delhi reported a slight dip in daily COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that despite the daily caseload, hospitalisation in the city has remained stable. He also apprised that the unvaccinated population has accounted for 75 percent of the deaths in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 percent, according to health department data. It is to be noted that even though the caseload is 15 percent lesser than yesterday, the positivity rate has increased. It is also the highest since May 1, when it was 31.61 percent.

Earlier in the day, when Jain addressed a press conference he assured that 85 percent of the total beds are vacant.

"The hospitals have sufficient number of beds available and the situation is under control as of now, there is no need to panic", he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the same, "There is no need to panic. Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds".

According to the government data, a total of 2,529 patients are admitted to hospitals. As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 who are on ventilators.

The Health Minister also mentioned that the AAP government has intensified its vaccination campaign, urging more people to get vaccinated. He has requested the public to follow all COVID restrictions imposed in the city and maintain COVID appropriate behaviour.