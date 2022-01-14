Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi COVID-19 cases rising fast but hospitalisation and deaths low: Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The flagship United Nations World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) 2022 report also said that with the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 unleashing new waves of infections, the human and economic toll of the pandemic are projected to increase again.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India saw a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.
The
active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi COVID-19 cases rising fast but hospitalisation and deaths low: Arvind Kejriwal
Covid cases are rising fast but there no reason to worry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while emphasising that hospitalisation and death rates are low. He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds. "There is no need to panic. Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Kejriwal told reporters. Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths while the positivity rate went up to 29.21 percent.
January 14, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19
Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub's isolation. The move comes as the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant since the end of last year. Prior to the outbreak, which authorities said could be traced back to two aircrew members of Cathay Pacific Airways, the city had had no local transmissions for over three months.
Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement on Friday that any persons who have stayed in places classified as high risk by health authorities in the 21 days before travelling cannot transit through the city from Jan. 16 until Feb. 15. The measure was taken "in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant," it said.
Hong Kong currently classifies more than 150 countries and territories as high risk. Last week, it banned incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States, including interchanges. The Chinese-ruled city has followed mainland China's policy in adopting a zero-tolerance towards local COVID-19 cases even as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus.
In recent weeks, authorities have tightened quarantine restrictions on air crew and reintroduced curbs on social life. Fifteen type of venues, including bars and clubs, cinemas, gyms and beauty salons were ordered to close, while dining in restaurants is banned after 6.00 pm. Primary schools and kindergartens have also shuttered. The government is expected to announce later on Friday that the restrictions will be extended through the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of February.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 14, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | China to suspend more incoming U.S. flights over COVID-19 cases
China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend two American Airlines flights from Dallas to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight. It will also suspend two Delta Air flights from Detroit to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after nine passengers tested positive, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website. China's aviation regulator has in recent weeks ordered the cancellation of around 70 scheduled flights from the United States.
January 14, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday: Satyendra Jain
Delhi is expected to record less than 25,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, while stating that almost 75 per cent of those who have succumbed to the infection were unvaccinated. "Delhi is expected to record less than 25,000 cases today," Jain told reporters. The city had on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
According to official data, of the 97 people who died here due to Covid, between January 9 to January 12, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated. "Nearly 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. It is important to get vaccinated. There have also been instances where people had severe illnesses before they contracted COVID-19," Jain noted. The minister added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city.
January 14, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | 13,862 COVID-19 Patients In Home Isolation In Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh currently has more than 14,400 active COVID-19 cases and out of them, 13,862 patients are undergoing medical treatment in home isolation, according to state health officials. During a meeting with health officials on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation in MP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the patients in home isolation and to immediately shift them to hospital by ambulance in case of an emergency, a public relations department official said on Thursday. In the meeting, officials informed that out of 14,413 active cases in the state, 13,862 patients were in home isolation and they were provided with medical kits and tele-consultation facilities, he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
January 14, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal Election Commission to consider postponing civil body polls for 4-6 weeks due to rising COVID cases; EC to clear its stand within 48 hours
January 14, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Odisha activates telemedicine service for non-COVID patients
Keeping in view the risk to non-COVID patients in accessing medical facilities in hospitals amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Odisha government has allowed the activation of telemedicine service for them. The state government on Thursday issued an order asking telemedicine platforms to provide distance medical assistance to the needy.
"The present COVID-19 situation has raised a big challenge to the accessibility of patients to hospitals for general healthcare. Taking the situation into account, it has been decided to use telemedicine centres effectively and proactively established in medical colleges and other hospitals," the notification said.
The telemedicine service will be available in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR, Burla, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack round the clock and staff arrangement be made accordingly, it said.
The service will also be available at four new medical colleges and hospitals in Balasore, Baripada, Bolangir and Koraput, along with Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela General Hospital (RGH) from 8 AM to 5 PM. In PHCs, the telemedicine service will be available as per OPD timings from 8 AM to 12 PM, and 4 PM to 6 PM, it said.
In another directive, the Health Department asked the hospital authorities to ensure social distancing, prevention of infection among healthcare personnel, avoiding non-essential admission, and conducting of only emergency surgeries with universal precautions. In Inpatient Department (IPD), only one attendant be allowed for serious patients and no attendant for ambulatory patients. In Outpatient Department (OPD), medical officers should not advise frequent revisits of patients if not required, it said.
Media must not be allowed to enter either OPD or IPD, and dedicated fever clinic, isolation ward and testing facilities must be established, the order issued by the Directorate of Health Services to the superintendents of all medical colleges and hospitals, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, RGH and chief district medical officers and public health officers said.
January 14, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Delhi reports 28,867 COVID-19 new cases yesterday, today it will report less than 25,000 cases
Delhi reported 28,867 COVID cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases. 75% of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. More than 13000 beds (88%) are available: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
January 14, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | DGCI to review applications for full market approval of Covaxin, Covishield today
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) headed Subject Expert Committee will review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield on Friday, according to sources. The move comes after the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Coavaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. "COVAXIN is now a universal vaccine for adults and children. Our goals of developing a global vaccine against Covid-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed," said Bharat Biotech.
January 14, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | DCGI's Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today: Sources
ADVERTISEMENT
January 14, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India reports 2,64,202 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours
India saw a single day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. There has been a 4.83 per cent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday.
The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.
A total 2,76,110 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 19. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 14.78 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to3,48,24,706, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 155.39 crore.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
January 14, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | After six-week surge, Africa's Omicron-driven fourth pandemic wave flattens: WHO
Africa’s fourth pandemic wave, driven primarily by the Omicron variant, is flattening after a six-week surge, the WHO has said even as it stressed that the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent was ''steep and brief but no less destabilising.'' The new Omicron variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on November 24. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on November 26 declared it as a variant of concern.
“Early indications suggest that Africa’s fourth wave has been steep and brief but no less destabilising. The crucial pandemic countermeasure badly needed in Africa still stands, and that is rapidly and significantly increasing COVID-19 vaccinations. The next wave might not be so forgiving,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the WHO said, “After a six-week surge, Africa’s fourth pandemic wave-driven primarily by the Omicron variant is flattening, marking the shortest-lived surge to date in the continent where cumulative cases have now exceeded 10 million.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced concern that even though more than 9.4 billion vaccine doses have now been administered globally, 90 countries did not reach the target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their populations by the end of last year, and 36 of those countries have not yet vaccinated 10% of their populations. More than 85 per cent of the population of Africa – about one billion people - is yet to receive a single dose of vaccine, he said.
“We cannot end the acute phase of the pandemic unless we work together to close these gaps,” he said. Last week, more than 15 million new cases of COVID-19 were reported to WHO from around the world – by far the most cases reported in a single week, with Ghebreyesus calling it an “underestimate.” “This huge spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all countries.
As of January 11, there have been 10.2 million COVID-19 cases in Africa. Weekly cases plateaued in the seven days to January 9 from the week before. Southern Africa, which saw a huge increase in infections during the pandemic wave, recorded a 14 per cent decline in infections over the past week. South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first reported, saw a 9 per cent fall in weekly infections.
East and Central Africa regions also experienced a drop. However, North and West Africa are witnessing a rise in cases, with North Africa reporting a 121 per cent increase this past week compared with the previous one, the WHO said. Across the continent, though, deaths rose by 64 per cent in the seven days ending on January 9 compared with the week before mainly due to infections among people at high-risk.
“Nonetheless, deaths in the fourth wave are lower than in the previous waves. Hospitalisations have remained low.” WHO said adding that in South Africa, around 9 per cent of its over 5,600 intensive care unit beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients. While the African continent appears to be weathering the latest pandemic wave, concerns remain over the low vaccination rates. Just around 10 per cent of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated. However, vaccine supplies to the continent have improved recently, and WHO is stepping up its support to countries to effectively deliver the doses to the wider population.
“This year should mark a turning point in Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination drive. With vast swaths of the population still unvaccinated, our chances of limiting the emergence and impact of deadly variants are frighteningly slim,” Moeti said. “We have the know-how and the tools and with a concerted push we can certainly tip the balance against the pandemic.” In countries experiencing a surge in cases, the fast-spreading Omicron variant has become the dominant type. While it took around four weeks for the Delta variant to surpass the previously dominant Beta, Omicron outpaced Delta within two weeks in the worst-hit African countries.
So far 30 African countries—and at least 142 globally—have detected the Omicron variant while the Delta variant has been reported in 42 countries in Africa. In West Africa where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the number of Omicron sequences undertaken by countries including Cabo Verde, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal is growing. In Cabo Verde and Nigeria, Omicron is currently the dominant variant.