Delhi COVID-19 cases rising fast but hospitalisation and deaths low: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind kejriwal asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds.

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Covid cases are rising fast but there no reason to worry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday while emphasising that hospitalisation and death rates are low.

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds.

"There is no need to panic. Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Kejriwal told reporters.

Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths while the positivity rate went up to 29.21 percent.

(With PTI inputs)
