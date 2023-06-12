CoWin data breach being investigated, APIs being looked over: Govt sources

The personal information of every citizen, who used the app can be seen using a Telegram bot where you simply need to enter the phone number to see the details. (Image: Shutterstock)

An official from MeiTY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), has confirmed the alleged breach of data on the CoWIN platform and told Moneycontrol that a team from the CERT-IN (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has initiated an investigation into the matter.

A technical team of the Health Ministry is also investigating the allegations of a data breach of the CoWin platform, highly placed sources told Moneycontrol.

The source said all application programming interfaces (API) associated with CoWIN are being looked over, and the Health Ministry is expected to post a clarification in this regard.

The bot in question, which was publishing this information has been disabled, the official said.

S Gopalakrishnan, CEO of the National Health Authority refused to comment on a query from Moneycontrol in the matter.

Meanwhile, government sources told Moneycontrol that CoWIN, the government's Covid-19 registration portal, does not collect any personal information of an individual, including date of birth or address.

The statement comes in response to an alleged leak that has put the personal information of every Indian who used the CoWIN app on Telegram.

SHOCKING: There has been a MAJOR data breach of Modi Govt where personal details of ALL vaccinated Indians including their mobile nos., Aadhaar numbers, Passport numbers, Voter ID, Details of family members etc. have been leaked & are freely available. Some examples (1/7) — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 12, 2023

First reported by the Malayalam Manorama newspaper, which independently verified the leak, the personal information of every citizen, who used the app can be seen using a Telegram bot where you simply need to enter the phone number to see the details.

Reportedly, the Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan was one of the victims, along with several prominent names such as CoWIN chairman Ram Sewak Sharma, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Barkha Dutt, and more.