Delhi restaurants, bars to be closed for dine-in, only takeaway allowed

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announced on January 10 that bars and restaurants in the National Capital will be shut for dine-in facilities; however, they will be allowed to only operate their takeaway facilities.

The L-G also announced that only one weekly market will be allowed to operate per day in each zone.

He said: “In view of the increase in positive cases it was decided to close the restaurants and bars and to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone.”

The announcement comes hours after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting to discuss further COVID-19 restrictions that need to be imposed to curb the alarming rise in daily COVID-19 cases.

At the meet, the DDMA had discussed the issuance of further restrictions on restaurants and weekly markets in Delhi, which included suspending dine-in facilities at restaurants and limiting the number of weekly markets in each area.

Delhi has been functioning under a yellow alert per its GRAP system since December 28, with a night curfew in place along with the closure of educational institutions among other COVID-19 restrictions.

On January 9, Delhi logged 22,751 fresh coronavirus infections and 17 COVID-19 deaths. This was the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reported by Delhi since May 2021.