MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

46 COVID deaths in Delhi in 5 days, 34 patients had comorbidities, 25 aged above 60: Govt data

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

PTI
January 10, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Of the 46 COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data.

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60. Five fatalities were recorded in the 21-40 age group, while one patient each from the 0-15 and 16-20 age cohorts succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

According to an official, 32 patients were admitted to the ICU and they were mostly those who had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases etc.

Twenty-one patients who had other problems tested positive for Covid after being admitted to hospitals.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Thirty-seven of the 46 patients were admitted to hospitals when their oxygen saturation level dropped below 94 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 17 deaths due to Covid, the highest in a day since June 13 last year.

The capital has logged 53 Covid deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.

PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India
first published: Jan 10, 2022 06:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.