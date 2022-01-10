46 COVID deaths in Delhi in 5 days, 34 patients had comorbidities, 25 aged above 60: Govt data

Representative image

Of the 46 COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi between January 5 and January 9, 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, according to government data.

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Twenty-five of these patients were aged above 60 and 14 aged between 41 and 60. Five fatalities were recorded in the 21-40 age group, while one patient each from the 0-15 and 16-20 age cohorts succumbed to the infection, the data showed.

According to an official, 32 patients were admitted to the ICU and they were mostly those who had comorbidities such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, cancer, liver and heart diseases etc.

Twenty-one patients who had other problems tested positive for Covid after being admitted to hospitals.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Thirty-seven of the 46 patients were admitted to hospitals when their oxygen saturation level dropped below 94 per cent.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 17 deaths due to Covid, the highest in a day since June 13 last year.

The capital has logged 53 Covid deaths so far this month. A total of 54 fatalities due to the viral disease were recorded in the last five months — nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.