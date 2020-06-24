Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom on June 24 said he expects the global coronavirus case tally to reach 10 million next week. The number of COVID-19 cases across the world is currently at about 9.3 million.

The WHO chief reiterated the urgent need to use all tools to suppress the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

At a news briefing, he also backed Saudi Arabia's decision to ban pilgrims from abroad from attending the annual Haj pilgrimage to help limit the spread of the virus.

He said WHO was now supporting many countries in dealing with difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators, devices that boost the flow of oxygen to support the breathing of COVID-19 sufferers. "Demand is outstripping supply," he said.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the pandemic for many countries in the Americas had not yet peaked, and that it was "still intense", especially in Central and South America.

"I would characterise the situation as still evolving, not having reached its peak yet, and likely to result in sustained numbers of cases and deaths in the coming weeks," Ryan said.

Many countries in the region have experienced 25-50 percent increase in cases in the last week, he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

