Air India to operate flights connecting London to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru from May 16

To book Air India flights to and from London, flyers can visit the official Air India website, mobile app, booking offices, call centre, or authorised travel agents.

Air India on May 7 announced that it will operate flights between London Heathrow airport to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru from May 16 to May end.

The national airliner has issued a list of days on which the flights won't operate and have advised passengers to revalidate their bookings accordingly.

For instance, though Air India flights connecting Mumbai to London Heathrow will operate from May 16 to May 30, flights on this route will not be available on May 17, 19, 24, and 26.

Similarly, Air India flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai will operate from May 17 to May 31, except on May 18, 23, 25, and 30.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate flights from Mumbai to London Heathrow from16th May to 30th May'21 as below. (Except 17th,19th, 24th & 26th May).

Passengers who are already booked on these dates and wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings.(1/4)— Air India (@airindiain) May 7, 2021

Air India has further informed that flights from Bengaluru to London Heathrow will operate on May 17, 19, 24, 26, and 31, and those from London Heathrow to Bengaluru will operate on May 16, 18, 23, 25, and 30.



#FlyAI : Air India will operate following flts on Bengaluru-London Heathrow- Bengaluru sector: BLR- LHR -17/19/24/26 & 31 May 21. LHR-BLR -16/18/23/25 & 30 May21. Passengers already booked on these dates & wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings.(1/4) — Air India (@airindiain) May 7, 2021





#FlyAI : Air India will operate flights between Delhi-London Heathrow-Delhi from16th May to 31st May'21 (Except 22nd & 29th May).

Passengers who are already booked on these dates and wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings.(1/4) — Air India (@airindiain) May 7, 2021

For flights between Delhi to London Heathrow, AI said that they will operate from May 16 to May 31, except on May 22 and 29.

The national airliner has said that passengers who have already booked tickets on these dates will be required to revalidate their bookings.

Flyers have been advised to check the UK government guidelines carefully before booking their tickets.

"With reference to recent guidelines announced by UK Government, passengers before planning their travel are requested to read the guidelines carefully. Updated advisory available at http://airindia.in/United-Kingdoms.htm," AI said in a tweet.

"It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability in this regard," it added.

Earlier on April 23, the UK government had banned the entry for travellers from India after Public Health England (PHE) confirmed 55 more cases of the so-called double mutant Indian variant, B.1.617, from all coronavirus cases tracked until April 14, taking the total for the Variant Under Investigation (VUI) in the UK to 132.

Under the new ban, British and Irish nationals and long-term UK residents returning home require to undergo a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine.

Apart from the UK, international flights to and from India are already banned in New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a travel advisory for all its citizens April 20 and urged them to avoid travelling to India.