App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank likely to reject Canadian industrialist Braich's $1.2 bn bid: Report

The offer from Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings that is backed by him, was expected to make up a bulk of Yes Bank's $2 billion fundraising plans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank board is likely to reject Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid at its December 9 meeting, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The offer from Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings that is backed by him was expected to make up a bulk of Yes Bank's $2 billion fundraising plans.

As per the Bloomberg report, there are concerns over certain foreign bidders being disallowed by the Reserve Bank of India from acquiring stakes in Yes Bank. Braich is reportedly involved in numerous lawsuits with creditors and family members.

Close

Braich, Founder of The Braich Group of Companies and Trusts, had earlier made an offer to buy a stake in Yes Bank for $1.2 billion. However, even at the time, there were indications that the RBI might not be in favor of the bid.

related news

The lender is said to be on the lookout for other institutional investors to bring on board in order to compensate for the shortfall.

Yes Bank's board of directors had earlier this month announced a decision to raise up to $2 billion through the preferential allotment of the company's shares. Eight new investors were said to have expressed an interest in acquiring a fresh stake in the bank, as per a filing with the exchange.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Business #Erwin Singh Braich #Yes Bank

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.