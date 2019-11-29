Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich makes $1.2 bn bid for Yes Bank: Report

Canadian industrialist and philanthropist Erwin Singh Braich, founder of The Braich Group of Companies and Trusts, has made a $1.2 billion bid for Yes Bank, according to a report by ET Now quoting sources.

However, early indications from the Reserve Bank of India seem unfavourable for Braich's bid. Sources said the central bank will not make an exception to allow an individual to have over 15 percent voting right.

Institutional investors like HDFC MF have also reportedly bid for the private lender.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview that the bank had received bids worth $3 billion from eight investors.