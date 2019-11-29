Yes Bank to raise $2 billion through preferential allotment of shares

The board of directors of Yes Bank, on Novmeber 29, has taken a decision to raise upto $2 billion through the preferential allotment of the company's shares, according to release filed with the exchanges.

Last month, the bank said it had received a binding investment offer worth $1.2 billion from a North American investor. The bank’s CEO Ravneet Gill had said that the bank had offers of more than $3 billion on the table.

As per rules laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), any acquisition of shareholding or voting rights of 5 percent or more would be subject to obtaining prior approval from the regulator. In the case of financial institutions, the shareholding has been capped at 10 percent.

The investor will also have to pass the RBI's "fit and proper" criteria to own a stake in a bank.

The bank has to maintain at least 26 percent of shareholding in the hands of domestic investors at all times. Foreign shareholding in YES Bank was around 40 percent as on March 2019, its annual report showed.

However, there are exceptions where RBI has allowed a higher shareholding by a single investor. Last year, Fairfax India-the investment firm promoted by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, infused Rs 440 crore in Catholic Syrian Bank to buy a majority stake in the Kerala-based lender.

Yes Bank is in dire need of fresh equity infusion to not only support its credit growth but also to maintain capital adequacy requirements amid rising bad loans.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.3 percent with Tier-1 ratio at 11.5 percent as of September 30. In the previous quarter it had slipped to 15.7 percent and 8 percent respectively, following which Yes Bank raised Rs 1,930 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) in August.

Apart from capital, the bank also needs to keep its asset quality from deteriorating further and control further slippages.