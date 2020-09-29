Wipro to roll out promotions for employees starting December 2020

Bengaluru-based IT services firm Wipro will be rolling out promotions for its employees starting December 1, 2020. The promotions are being rolled out for high performers in bands up to B3, which accounts for about 80 percent of the workforce. B3 is a lead and its equivalent role in the firm.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, Wipro said, "Our employees have shown remarkable resolve and resilience in ensuring seamless business continuity and maintaining high standards of service in these challenging times. Wipro will roll out promotions for high performers in bands up to B3 effective December 1, 2020. Bands up to B3 form about 80 percent of the company’s workforce.”

The company employs about 1.85 lakh people.

These promotions indicate the company’s positive outlook amid the pandemic as its stock jumped over 50 percent in the last six months.

Wipro had earlier said that the company is pausing hikes and promotions in light of the pandemic. While TCS had said it would give promotions selectively, Infosys suspended it altogether. However, all firms had said they would honour all the offers that had been handed out to freshers.

Apart from Wipro, Infosys is also looking at promotions as the demand environment is seeing improve, according to reports. Earlier in April, Capgemini rolled out promotions to its employees. Cognizant in an email to employees said that it is kicking off the promotion cycle of employees from October 1.