App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wheels India records Q4 net at Rs 19.5 cr

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India Ltd has registered a 12.7 percent rise in the fourth quarter net profits ending March 31, 2018 to Rs 19.5 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India Ltd has registered a 12.7 percent rise in the fourth quarter net profits ending March 31, 2018 to Rs 19.5 crore.

The city-based TVS Group company recorded net profits of Rs 17.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profits for FY17-18 went upto Rs 71.8 crore, up by 23 percent from Rs 58.4 crore registered a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review went up by 26.6 percent to Rs 705 crore from Rs 557.7 crore recorded during the previous quarter, including net excise duty. For FY2017-18, revenue grew to Rs 2,469.5 crore, up by 13.4 percent from Rs 2,176.1 crore registered a year ago.

Declaring the annual performance, company Managing Director Srivats Ram said the company expects to clock double digit growth this year. "There has been strong signs of growth in the commercial vehicle industry. Mining (industry) is showing some signs of life. Actually, we are seeing double digit growth in the segments we are present in", he told reporters here.

related news

On capital expenditure plan, he said, the Board has approved capital expenditure of Rs 122 crore for taking up expansion at its facilities in the current financial year. "After 2011-12, this is the first year we are seeing capacity expansion in all the segments that we are present in. The capacity addition should be on stream in the second half of this year", he said.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Pune, Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Pant Nagar in Uttarakhand with a combined overall annual capacity of 10 million wheels.

On the exports front, Ram said it contributed 16 percent to the overall group revenue. On the outlook for FY18-19, he said "we expect strong growth in domestic sales to continue. Exports are likely to grow at a faster pace". The domestic demand is driven by the replacement demand in the commercial vehicle market, government infrastructural initiatives and pro-agriculture policies, he said.
First Published on May 29, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.