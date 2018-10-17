Vijaypat Singhania sacked as Raymond’s Chairman-Emeritus

Raymond group's Vijaypat Singhania was removed from his position as Chairman-Emeritus after he wrote to the Company Secretary and the board complaining that he was not kept informed of the company’s meetings, Mumbai Mirror reported.

This made the tiff between him and his son Gautam Singhania, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the group, worse.

Raymond’s Company Secretary, Thomas Fernandes, wrote to Vijaypat on September 7 asking him to step down from his post of Chairman-Emeritus. As a response to this, Vijaypat said he would defy the board unless he saw proof of this decision.

In his letter, Fernandes said the company had taken this decision after taking into account ‘unparliamentary and derogatory language’ used in Vijaypat’s letters to the board. The letter also stated clearly that the disagreement among the Singhania family has nothing to do with this decision.

The aspersions cast by Vijaypat on the board and the MD led to the withdrawal of the title of Chairman-Emeritus given to him after he stepped down as the director of the company in 2006.

In one of his letters, Vijaypat had blamed his son’s ‘manoeuvres’ for his removal from the company. He also alleged that Gautam did not return some of his precious articles like his Padma Bhushan medal.

These allegations were denied by Gautam on October 16, saying his father did not remember where he kept these things.

“You were kind to honour me with the elevated title of Chairman-Emeritus, which is usually given for a lifetime by reputed companies,” Vijaypat’s letter read. He added that he knew most directors personally and they must be aware of his services to the company over the last two decades.

Gautam said he has nothing to do with the decision of his father being sacked from his elevated position. “It was the board’s decision and there must be a reason for what happened. I am pained to see my father behaving this way. If he has a problem, I am ready to discuss and sort it," he added.