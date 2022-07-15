Vadodara-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur after engine vibrations; DGCA orders probe

A Vadodara-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur as a precuationary measure after vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, according to civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The incident that took place on Thursday and DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident.
Also Read: SpiceJet gets DGCA notice over ‘poor safety oversight’The pilots of IndiGo's Delhi-Vadodara flight, which was being operated using an Airbus A320neo aircraft on Thursday, decided to divert to Jaipur out of precaution after vibrations were observed in the engines for a second, as per DGCA officials. The flight landed at Jaipur airport around 8.30 pm.
IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second. Probe has been ordered: DGCA
In a statement, the airline said, "IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara, was diverted to Jaipur on 14 Jul, 2022. There was a caution message indicated to the pilot enroute."
"As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks. The passengers were accommodated on an alternate aircraft for their onward journey," it added.