United Airlines to resume flights from Delhi to US on April 25

United States carrier United Airlines has said it will resume flights from New Delhi to the US from April 25. “United Airlines is scheduled to resume flights from Delhi to the United States from Sunday 25 April,” United Airlines spokesperson said.

The airline had temporarily suspended services to Delhi on April 23, citing restrictions related to COVID-19.

Confirming the development then, a United Airlines spokesperson had told Moneycontrol: “As we seek clarity regarding COVID-19 travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service to Delhi for April 22 and cancelled the corresponding return flights. We are working to provide alternate options to our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible.”

In a communication to customers about its flight UA802 for April 23, from Delhi to New York, the airline had said: "Your United Flight on Apr23 from Delhi has been cancelled because ongoing COVID-19 travel requirement discussions with local authorities are impacting our ability to operate your flight. We are working to address the issue and hope to have it resolved quickly..."

Data from FlightRadar24 shows all United flights into Delhi, from Chicago, San Francisco and New York, were cancelled.

The development comes amid wider disruption of international air services to India, with many government either suspending services, or advising their citizens against traveling.