Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ‘Oxygen Express’ with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in UP

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi sees record 348 COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases in a day
Delhi logged 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths yesterday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 percent, according to the latest health bulletin. The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 11 days.
It had recorded306 COVID deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 percent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on April 22.
With the new cases, the national capital's cumulative tally climbed to 9.80 lakh on April 23. The death toll stands at 13,541, the bulletin stated. A total of 75,037 tests, including 43,711 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, it said. (Input from PTI)