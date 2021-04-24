MARKET NEWS

April 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: ‘Oxygen Express’ with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in UP

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: As many as 13.54 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India so far.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has reported more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for two consecutive days. Over 1.62 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 1.86 lakh on April 23.
While 1.36 crore patients have recovered, 24.28 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 13.54 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of April 23. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for this phase is to begin on April 28. There have been 14.50 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 32.16 lakh have died.
  • April 24, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Delhi sees record 348 COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases in a day

    Delhi logged 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths yesterday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 percent, according to the latest health bulletin. The city has reported around 2,100 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 11 days.

    It had recorded306 COVID deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 percent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on April 22.

    With the new cases, the national capital's cumulative tally climbed to 9.80 lakh on April 23. The death toll stands at 13,541, the bulletin stated. A total of 75,037 tests, including 43,711 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day, it said. (Input from PTI)

  • April 24, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | ‘Oxygen Express’ train with 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrives in Uttar Pradesh

    An ‘Oxygen Express’ train carrying around 30,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen arrived in Uttar Pradesh today morning as the state battles a surge in coronavirus cases, news agency PTI cited an official as saying.

    The special train carrying two truckloads of medical oxygen arrived in the state capital Lucknow at 6.30 am from Bokaro, Jharkhand.

  • April 24, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.62 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.36 crore patients have recovered, 1.82 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 24.28 lakh.

  • April 24, 2021 / 08:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 14.50 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 32.16 lakh.

    With over 3.19 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

  • April 24, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. India is currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

