Coronavirus second wave | Tamil Nadu govt imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions from April 26

Representative image: AFP

The Tamil Nadu government announced on April 24 that further restrictions will be imposed across the state to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

As per the new COVID-19 restrictions that will come into force from 4 am on April 26, cinema theatres, shopping malls, gyms, convention halls, bars, and recreation centres will remain closed.

Here’s what will be allowed in Tamil Nadu:

Departmental stores will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity without air conditioning.

Restaurants, tea stalls, and messes will be allowed to sell takeaway food.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Dine-in facilities will be strictly prohibited. All religious places will be shut for the public.

E-commerce services will be allowed to function with time restrictions.

Weddings will be allowed with a cap of 50 guests.

Funerals will be allowed with 25 attendees.

ITs and ITES companies will be allowed to function with 50% of its staff; the rest will have to work from home.

Sports training centres will remain operational only for national and international training purposes.

Entry into Tamil Nadu will be allowed after obtaining e-registration. Passengers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala to e-register before entering the state. Those entering from Puducherry have been exempted from the rule.

What is not be allowed in Tamil Nadu:

Shopping malls, large format stores to be shut.

Theatres, recreational clubs, gyms, meeting halls, auditoriums, bars to be shut.

Salons, spas, parlours will be closed.

No dining in at restaurants.

All places of worship will be closed for public.