United Airlines temporarily suspends service to Delhi; says, seeking 'clarity regarding COVID-19 travel requirement'

The airline said it had suspended April 22 flights to Delhi. Return flights to New York, San Francisco and Chicago will be impacted.

Prince Mathews Thomas
April 23, 2021 / 07:19 PM IST

US carrier United Airlines has temporarily suspended services to Delhi, citing restrictions related to COVID-19.

Confirming the development, United Airlines spokesperson told Moneycontrol: “As we seek clarity regarding COVID-19 travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service to DEL for April 22 and canceled the corresponding return flights. We are working to provide alternate options to our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible.”

The airline didn't specify the reason.

In a communication to its customers about its flight UA802 for April 23, from Delhi to New York, the airline said, "Your United Flight on Apr23 from Delhi has been cancelled because ongoing COVID-19 travel requirement discussions with local authorities are impacting our ability to operate your flight. We are working to address the issue and hope to have it resolved quickly..."

Moneycontrol has seen this message.

Data from Flightradar24 shows all United flights into Delhi, from Chicago, San Francisco and New York,  were cancelled.

The development comes amid wider disruption of international air services to India, with many government either suspending services, or advising their citizens against traveling.

India recorded over 3.3 lakh COVID-19 cases on April 22, with over 2,000 people losing their lives. Delhi has been particularly hit badly, with multiple hospitals running out of oxygen.
Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #United Airlines
first published: Apr 23, 2021 07:05 pm

