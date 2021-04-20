COVID-19 2nd wave: US citizens advised to 'avoid all travel to India'

The advisory further said that, in case of necessary travel to India, get vaccinated before travel. [Representative Image: Shutterstock]

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a travel advisory for all its citizens to avoid travels to India amid the rising COVID-19 infections in the country.

"Travelers should avoid all travel to India," the advisory said. "Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India."

The advisory further said that, in case of necessary travel to India, get vaccinated before travel.

"All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," it added.

The development comes after Britain imposed travel curbs on India hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson had cancelled his trip to India. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on April 16, India was being added to Britain's "red list" of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for the UK or Irish nationals.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh new cases and more than 1,600 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on April 19, whereas 1,619 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,78,769.