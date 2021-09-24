MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

UltraTech Cement joins RE100 initiative, aims 100% renewable energy usage by 2050

The Aditya Birla group firm has announced its commitment to Climate Group’s RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country’s leading cement maker UltraTech Cement said it has joined the RE100 initiative and targets 100 percent renewable energy usage by 2050.

The Aditya Birla group firm has announced its commitment to Climate Group’s RE100 initiative at Climate Week NYC 2021.

RE100 is a global group of influential businesses committed to using 100 percent renewable electricity. Its purpose is to accelerate change towards zero-carbon grids at scale.

“As part of this commitment, UltraTech targets to meet 100 percent of its electricity requirement through renewables sources by 2050,” the company said in a statement.

In the last two years, UltraTech has scaled up its contracted renewable energy capacity by 2.5 times.

Close

Related stories

The company has already set a target to scale up its green energy mix to 34 percent of its total power requirement by 2024, from the current levels of 13 percent.

UltraTech Cement Managing Director Kailash Jhanwar said the company has made tremendous progress in scaling up the use of green energy in operations.

“With us now joining the RE100 group, UltraTech will become part of a high-profile global campaign that advocates for a strong business case in transitioning to renewable energy sources in building a decarbonised economy,” he said.

UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.

With a consolidated grey cement capacity of 116.75 MTPA, it is the third-largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #renewable energy #UltraTech Cement
first published: Sep 24, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.