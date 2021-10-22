MARKET NEWS

Tesla warns drivers flagged for "improper usage" of dropping full self-driving feature, Elon Musk confirms

Elon Musk's Tesla told errant drivers that “failure to abide by this warning will result in removal of the FSD Beta feature from your vehicle.”

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST
File image: Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla will send just one warning to drivers who do not use its advanced driver assist system responsibly before removing them from its FSD Beta program. FSD stands for full self-driving.


Teslarati.com accessed an email that Tesla sent to a few FSD Beta testers who have been flagged for not using the advanced driver assist system responsibly.


In a strict warning, the electric car company told errant driversthat “failure to abide by this warning will result in removal of the FSD Beta feature from your vehicle.”


Elon Musk replied to a Teslarati tweet which shared the report, headlined “Tesla is enforcing strict FSD Beta rules for inattentive drivers”.


“We are,” Musk tweeted in a reply.





Tesla users who wish to take part in the company's FSD Beta programme can formally request the advanced driver-assist system to be loaded into their vehicle.


Here is what Tesla wrote to drivers who have been flagged, according to Teslarati:

 

“You are receiving this email because telemetry from your vehicle was flagged for improper usage of the FSD Beta feature.


Specifically, while using the FSD Beta feature, you or another driver of your vehicle received:


Two or more “strikeouts,” which resulted in the loss of Autopilot availability for that drive; or


At least one “strike” per 5 km (about 3 miles) driven on Autopilot, which is a visual and audible warning that requires attention.


This is your only warning to please keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times when using Autopilot. The car is not autonomous, and if you aren’t paying attention, a crash could happen, and you or others could get hurt, or worse, so failure to abide by this warning will result in removal of the FSD Beta feature from your vehicle.

 

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released on Wednesday.


The company posted a record profit of $1.6 billion for the three-month period, as revenues surged 57 percent to $13.8 billion compared to the year-ago period.

(With inputs from AFP)
