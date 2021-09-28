MARKET NEWS

Tesla's self-driving beta 10.2 release pushed back a week

Elon Musk had announced the rollout of version 10.2 on midnight October 1 before pushing it a week further

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
In the United States, federal vehicle safety regulators have begun a formal investigation in Tesla's Autopilot system, following a series of crashes.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has said the release of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 10.2 has been pushed back a week from its release date of October 1.

The automaker rolled out the feature on September 26 that allows Tesla users who wish to take part in the company's FSD Beta programme to formally request the advanced driver-assist system to be loaded into their vehicle.

Initially intended for release months ago, the rollout of the "Request FSD Beta" button has been delayed multiple times, reported Teslarati.

Musk was impressed with the interest shown in the FSD Beta version and announced the rollout of version 10.2 on midnight October 1 before pushing it a week further.

“Wow, lot of interest in FSD beta! Plan is to roll out version 10.2 midnight Friday, then on-ramp ~1000 owners/day, prioritized by safety rating,” Musk had said in a tweet.

But in less than an hour, the maverick billionaire announced that the rollout had been put off.

“Apologies, 10.2 release will be a week from Friday,” Musk stated nearly 40 minutes after the initial announcement.

Tesla requires owners to agree to some terms and conditions for the FSD Beta programme.

First off, the company noted that owners must "consent to the collection and review of ongoing VIN-associated vehicle driving data" while enrolled in the programme, the report said.

Participants must also "understand that when using FSD Beta, (they are) responsible for remaining alert with (their) hands on the wheel, and must be prepared to take action at any time.”

The carmaker is facing the scrutiny of security regulators in the United States who launched an investigation into its driving assistant system after Tesla cars rammed into stationed police cars and fire trucks.

(Inputs from IANS)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Auto #Elon Musk #self driving car #Technology #Tesla
first published: Sep 28, 2021 01:33 pm

