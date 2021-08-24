Musk says Tesla’s autopilot software is ‘not great’

Tesla EVs. (PC- AFP)

Tesla Inc’s Chief Executive Elon Musk said on August 24 that the electric-car maker’s self-driving software update is “not great” in his opinion. However, the billionaire entrepreneur said that the company’s autopilot/ AI team is rallying to improve the much-awaited update to its self-driving software “as fast as possible”.

Elon Musk tweeted: “The FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo (in my opinion), but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible.”

He added: “We are trying to have a single stack for both highway and city streets, but it requires massive NN (neural network) retraining.”

Notably, the stock of the company closed at $706.30 on Monday, up nearly four percent.

The Tesla chief’s comments came after the car maker had come under the radar of United States security regulators, who had launched an investigation into its driving assistant system in view of the various incidents where Tesla cars rammed into stationed police cars and fire trucks.

Two US senators have also urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla for overselling its product as fully self-driving and misleading and endangering customers.