TCS takes action against staffing firms, expects no financial impact

TCS recently said a $2-billion deal for a period of 10 years was cancelled by the US-based Transamerica Life Insurance, citing macro-environment challenges and changing business priorities.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has blacklisted three staffing firms who were allegedly involved in bribing senior executives overseeing recruitment processes in the company to get business, sources in the know told Moneycontrol, adding that the IT services major expects no financial impact.

According to sources, the irregularities happened in the resource management group (RMG) which is different from the main talent acquisition group. The RMG hires for subcontracting and temporary roles and not permanent roles in the company. The employees who come through RMG make up less than 0.5 to 1 percent of TCS’ headcount, which is significantly smaller.

In terms of financial impact, sources said it is minimal and likely to be in single digits.

IDC Technologies is one of the three staffing firms that has been barred by TCS, sources said. Moneycontrol couldn’t ascertain the names of the other two staffing firms immediately.

Queries sent to TCS and IDC Technologies didn’t elicit a response at the time of publishing.

In relation to this case, TCS has reportedly sacked four senior executives from RMG following an internal investigation after a whistle blower alerted CEO K Krithivasan and COO Natarajan Ganapathy Subramaniam.

The details of the executives getting sacked for taking bribe was first reported by Mint. While ES Chakravarthy, the global head of RMG was sent on leave, one of the four other employees sacked included Arun GK who was heading one of the functions in the team, for taking commission from these HR firms.

Sources told Moneycontrol that these irregularities were mainly US-centric, wherein TCS invests nearly a billion dollars to hire employees. All the three hiring firms are India originated and have offices set up in the US.

“Each of these US staffing partners makes an average 25 percent margin on each hiring contract. This is actually a very rampant trend in the overall IT sector where the staffing companies end up paying one percent in commission to the procurement guys in the client company,” one of the sources cited above said seeking anonymity.

“Around 80 percent of the subcontracting costs for the IT companies are coming from the US region,” the source added.

Another source said that the investigation was in fact going on for nearly four months.

According to the Mint report, the RMG division has an estimated headcount of 3,000 and places around 1,400 engineers including new hires on projects. TCS ended FY23 with 614,795 employees and $27.93 billion in revenue.

The news comes over a week after TCS reported that a $2-billion deal for a period of 10 years was cancelled by the US-based Transamerica Life Insurance, citing macro-environment challenges and changing business priorities. TCS got the deal in 2018 and now the pending work will be wrapped up in another two and a half years.

In its other major market, the United Kingdom, TCS bagged four mega deals in the first half of 2023. These include the $1.1 billion Nest deal, the $723-million deal from insurer Phoenix Group, the Marks & Spencer deal and the 10-year contract with the Teacher’s Pension Scheme in England and Wales.