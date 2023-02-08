English
    TCS secures $700-million deal from UK insurer, largest this fiscal

    London-based Phoenix Group Holdings Plc has agreed to a contract worth more than £600 million ($723 million) to digitally transform its product offering

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on February 8 announced the expansion of partnership with existing  United Kingdom-based client Phoenix Group in a £600 million ($723 million) deal; it's largest deal win in fiscal year 2023. The IT services major wins this deal in its second-largest global market, despite an increasingly cautious macro environment and uncertainty around client spending.

    Phoenix Group is UK's largest long-term savings and retirements provider. This will be TCS' largest deal in the UK in three years.

    The deal involves TCS driving synergies and enhance customer experience for life insurance provider ReAssure's policyholders, which Phoenix Group acquired in 2020.  The expanded partnership is aimed at transformation of ReAssure’s operations, consolidating the heritage business on TCS BaNCS.

    Customer administration and servicing of ReAssure’s 3 million policies will be managed by Diligenta, TCS’ regulated subsidiary in the UK, on behalf of Phoenix Group.