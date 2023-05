May 22, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

TCS

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on May 22 announced that it received an Advance Purchase Order (APO) valued over Rs 15,000 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The consortium, which also includes telecom gear maker Tejas Networks, will be undertaking the deployment of 4G network across India.

Tejas Networks will supply and service the Radio Access Networks (RAN) equipment.

(This is a developing story, please come back for more)