English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Steel inks pact with Ford for supply of 'Zeremis' green steel

    The supply to Ford will be initiated after Tata Steel's plant in the Netherland's IJmuiden switches to green hydrogen-based steelmaking

    Moneycontrol News
    October 25, 2022 / 06:24 PM IST
    Tata Steel plans to produce green steel via hydrogen route (Representative image)

    Tata Steel plans to produce green steel via hydrogen route (Representative image)

    Tata Steel on October 25 announced the signing of a pact with automobile major Ford for the supply of "Zeremis", or zero-emission green steel, to the company.

    As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the supply to Ford would be initiated after Tata Steel's plant in the Netherlands' IJmuiden "switches to green hydrogen-based steelmaking".

    The agreement makes Ford the "first customer" committed to offtake the green steel that Tata Steel plans to produce via the hydrogen route, which is more sustainable and cleaner than the current steel-making method, the company said in a release to the media.

    Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen generated from electrolysis of water, with the entire process run on renewable energy.

    In the industry, colour is assigned based on the source of electricity that is used to generate the hydrogen molecule. Brown hydrogen is for coal, grey for natural gas and blue if it is produced from natural gas.  ​

    Close

    Related stories

    Ford has set a target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. The procurement of more environmentally-friendly produced steel is considered an essential to achieve the goal.

    “Our customers, like us, want to take care of our planet, and we are taking the necessary steps on this journey, providing the vehicles they need to make a positive contribution against climate change, produced in a more sustainable way,” said Sue Slaughter, Ford purchasing director-supply chain and sustainability.

    Improvements within the company's supply chain are key and with the use of carbon-neutral steel, Ford will take a major step towards lowering the CO2 footprint of its vehicles, Slaughter added.

    Apart from securing the supply of Zeremis green steel, Ford is also considering other Tata Steel offerings, including the recently launched Zeremis Carbon Lite steel, which comes with an "allocated carbon footprint reduction of up to 100 percent", the release said.

    "By aligning our sustainability ambitions with customers like Ford, we can create an early market for green steel, speed up the transition and meet the expectations of society at large," Hans van den Berg, chairman of the board of management of Tata Steel Nederland BV said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ford #Ford Motor Co #green steel #IJmuiden #Netherlands #Tata Steel
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 06:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.