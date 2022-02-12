English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TATA IPL Auction 2022 in numbers: 10 franchises, 600 players and more

    TATA IPL Auction 2022 will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
    IPL 2022 auction: Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    IPL 2022 auction: Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    There are 10 franchises, 600 players and 217 slots available as we prepare for the action-packed two days of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. The bidding wars will start on February 12 at 11 am and go on until February 13. Team India superstars and future India greats will be auctioned off alongside some of international cricket's brightest bigwigs.

    “So, mark your calendars, grab some popcorn, if you like and brace yourself for the thrilling mega-auction,” says the official IPL website.

    Originally, 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players were listed. Then, BCCI added 10 U19 players, making it a list of 600 players.

    The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore, and 48 players have opted to position themselves in this category.

    Most expensive players bought in the history of IPL auction

    Close

    Related stories

    During the two-day mammoth IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru, a total of 590 cricketers will be auctioned off. There are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players, and 7 players from Associate Nations among the 590 players who have registered for the auction.

    There are 47 Australians, 34 West Indians, and 33 South Africans among the international players. Twenty players have set a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 34 have set their reserve price at Rs 1 crore. There are 24 players from England and New Zealand on the list, 23 from Sri Lanka, and 17 from Afghanistan. There is a player from each of the following countries: the United States, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.

    IPL auction 2022: Where and when to watch live telecast

    Punjab Kings will have the greatest purse of Rs 72 crore and 23 available slots among the franchises, while Delhi Capitals will have the smallest purse of Rs 47.5 crore and 21 open slots. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a player purse of Rs 68 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore), Lucknow SuperGiants (Rs 59 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore), and Gujarat Titans (Rs 52 crore).
    TEAMFUNDS REMAININGOVERSEAS PLAYERSTOTAL PLAYERS
    Chennai Super KingsRs 48 crore14
    Delhi CapitalsRs 47.5 crore14
    Gujarat TitansRs 52 crore13
    Kolkata Knight RidersRs 48 crore24
    Lucknow Super GiantsRs 59 crore13
    Mumbai IndiansRs 48 crore14
    Punjab KingsRs 72 crore02
    Rajasthan RoyalsRs 62 crore13
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRs 57 crore13
    Sunrisers HyderabadRs 68 crore13
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cricket #IPL #IPL 2022 #Tata
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 09:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.