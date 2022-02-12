TATA IPL Auction 2022 in numbers: 10 franchises, 600 players and more

IPL 2022 auction: Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

There are 10 franchises, 600 players and 217 slots available as we prepare for the action-packed two days of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru. The bidding wars will start on February 12 at 11 am and go on until February 13. Team India superstars and future India greats will be auctioned off alongside some of international cricket's brightest bigwigs.

Originally, 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players were listed. Then, BCCI added 10 U19 players, making it a list of 600 players.

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore, and 48 players have opted to position themselves in this category.

During the two-day mammoth IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru, a total of 590 cricketers will be auctioned off. There are 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players, and 7 players from Associate Nations among the 590 players who have registered for the auction.

There are 47 Australians, 34 West Indians, and 33 South Africans among the international players. Twenty players have set a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 34 have set their reserve price at Rs 1 crore. There are 24 players from England and New Zealand on the list, 23 from Sri Lanka, and 17 from Afghanistan. There is a player from each of the following countries: the United States, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.

TEAM FUNDS REMAINING OVERSEAS PLAYERS TOTAL PLAYERS Chennai Super Kings Rs 48 crore 1 4 Delhi Capitals Rs 47.5 crore 1 4 Gujarat Titans Rs 52 crore 1 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 48 crore 2 4 Lucknow Super Giants Rs 59 crore 1 3 Mumbai Indians Rs 48 crore 1 4 Punjab Kings Rs 72 crore 0 2 Rajasthan Royals Rs 62 crore 1 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs 57 crore 1 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 68 crore 1 3

Punjab Kings will have the greatest purse of Rs 72 crore and 23 available slots among the franchises, while Delhi Capitals will have the smallest purse of Rs 47.5 crore and 21 open slots. Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a player purse of Rs 68 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore), Lucknow SuperGiants (Rs 59 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 57 crore), and Gujarat Titans (Rs 52 crore).