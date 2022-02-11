MARKET NEWS

    IPL auction 2022: Where and when to watch live telecast

    IPL 2022 auction is scheduled to begin at 12 pm, but the live coverage will begin at 11 pm on both February 12 and 13.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
    IPL 2022 auction: Britain's Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)

    IPL 2022 auction: Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. (Image credit: @mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)


    The auction of 590 players shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be carried out on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

    All players, except those retained by their franchises, are in the auction pool. This year will also see two new teams -- Ahmedabad Titans and Lucknow Super Giants -- compete with the eight existing ones.

    Read more: IPL 2022 Mega Auction | List of highest-earning retained players from eight franchises for the season

    The auction is scheduled to begin at 12 pm, but the official coverage will begin at 11 pm on both February 12 and 13.

    The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD. You can also watch the live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

    Live updates can also be followed on Moneycontrol and on News 18 channel.

    Read more: IPL: All you need to know about the controversy around CVC Capital’s ownership of Gujarat Titans

    Britain’s Hugh Edmeades will be carrying out the auction this weekend. He was appointed by the BCCI in 2018, replacing auctioneer Richard Madley. Since then, he has been a known face in the players’ auction.

    In his 36-year long career, Edmeades has conducted more than 2500 auctions globally, reported News 18. He is an international fine art, classic car, and charity auctioneer and has sold in excess of 3 lakh lots for a sum in excess of 2.7 billion pounds.


    Edmeades has experience in dealing with items ranging from paintings, fine furniture, ceramics and works of art, and film and sporting memorabilia. In 2004, he conducted the auction of 88 guitars belonging to Eric Clapton raising $7,438,624. His other unusual highlights included Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin DB10 from James Bond’s Spectre for £2,434,500 in 2016.

     
    Tags: #Hugh Edmeades #IPL #IPL 2022 Auction #IPL Auction
    first published: Feb 11, 2022 07:45 am
