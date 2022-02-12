TATA IPL Auction 2022 | Most expensive players bought in the history of auction

IPL 2008 Auction | The first-ever bidding war was for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings won the bid for $1.5 million, becoming the most expensive player of the season. He led CSK to win 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 edition of IPL, becoming second most successful IPL captain.

IPL 2009 Auction | England’s international cricket players Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff were bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings respectively for Rs 9.8 crore. (Image: Reuters & BCCI)

IPL 2010 Auction | Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 4.8 crore for New Zealand pacer Shane Bond and Mumbai Indians shelled out the same amount for Kieron Pollard in the season's mini-auction. (Image: Reuters & BCCI)

IPL 2011 Auction | Kolkata Knight Riders shelled out Rs 14.9 crore for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir in the season's mega players’ auction. (Image: BCCI)

IPL 2012 Auction | Indian all-rounder player Ravindra Jadeja was bought by Chennai Super Kings for approx. Rs 9.8 crore, making him the most expensive player of the year’s auction. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

IPL 2013 Auction | Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fetched a whopping $1 million (Rs 5.3 at that time) as Mumbai Indians bought him in the players’ auction for the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

IPL 2014 Auction | Royal Challengers Bangalore went all out to bid for India’s 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh and paid Rs 14 crore for him in the year’s mega auction. (Image: BCCI)

IPL 2015 Auction | Indian all-rounder player Yuvraj Singh once again fetched the highest bid for the season where RCB bought him for Rs 16 crore, becoming the most expensive purchase till then. (Image: BCCI)

IPL 2016 Auction | Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was the costliest player in IPL 2016 auction. Watson made his debut with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008 but after RR suspension for two seasons, he was bought by RCB in 2016 for a whopping Rs 9.5 crore. (Image: BCCI)

IPL 2017 Auction | Rising Pune Supergiants spent Rs 14.5 crore to buy Ben Stokes in the year’s players auction. (www.iplt20.com)

IPL 2018 Auction | England player Ben Stokes fetched the highest bid in the IPL auctions for two consecutive seasons, however, this time it was the Rajasthan franchise who went all-out and secured him for Rs 12.5 crore. (Image: AFP)

IPL 2019 Auction | Left-arm bowler Jaydev Unadkat was bought by Rajasthan Royals and season’s uncapped all-rounder player Varun Chakravarthy was bought by Kings XI Punjab, fetching the highest biddings of the season, Rs 8.4 crore. (Image: BCCI)

IPL 2020 Auction | The Australian bowler Pat Cummins became the most expensive bid in the IPL 2020 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders spent Rs 15.5 crore to secure Cummins in their team. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)